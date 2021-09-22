CID Investigating Kitagwenda District Officials over Missing UGX 200m for Road Works

In short
A copy of the letter to Kitagwenda leadership about the ongoing investigations shows the 200 million shillings was swindled in the second quarter of the 2020/2021 financial year. The road whose maintenance money has caused trouble for officials is located in Kitagwenda town council.
CID Investigating Kitagwenda District Officials over Missing UGX 200m for Road Works22 Sep 2021, 18:03 Comments 173 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.