CID Investigations Link Parliament Suspect to Masaka Murder

In short
According to a statement issued by the CID Public Relations Officer Charles Twiine Mansio, Nuwashaba was arrested at 11:30 a.m. by Police officers manning security at Parliament and upon search, he was found with a head of a seemingly young child of about 5 to 8 years in a box that was wrapped like a gift.
CID Investigations Link Parliament Suspect to Masaka Murder14 Sep 2020, 21:22 Comments 152 Views Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: Crime
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.