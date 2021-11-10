In short
Ssekandi says the trouble started in March last year when strangers came in the night and planted bananas on six acres of the land he was protecting. Since his boss was not in the country at the time, he rushed to Kajjansi Police Station and filed a case of trespass.
CID Probes Kidnap of Caretaker Who Refused to Sell Boss' Land
