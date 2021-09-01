In short
CID Spokesperson, Charles Twine spokesperson, says that the recovered money was destined for another accomplice in the crime. “The money, which was destined for another accomplice in the crime was part of the Shillings 3 Billion loot that had passed through an account of a fictitious Commission agent,” Twine said in a tweet without giving details.
CID Recovers UGX 600M from UPPC Investigations
1 Sep 2021
