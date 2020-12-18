CID Report Pins UPDF Soldiers for Killing Adjumani Driver

In short
A report by the head of general crimes department at Criminal Investigations Directorate- CID, Francis Olugu, has revealed that Capt Tonny Olinga, his two juniors Pte Morris Oloya and Pte Lovis Okello killed the driver, Vincent Opiyo because he resisted their commander’s extortion plans.
CID Report Pins UPDF Soldiers for Killing Adjumani Driver18 Dec 2020, 23:09 Comments 88 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
