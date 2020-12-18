Kato Joseph
CID Report Pins UPDF Soldiers for Killing Adjumani Driver

18 Dec 2020, 23:09 Kampala, Uganda
CID general crimes desk commandant ACP Francis Olugu

A report by the head of general crimes department at Criminal Investigations Directorate- CID, Francis Olugu, has revealed that Capt Tonny Olinga, his two juniors Pte Morris Oloya and Pte Lovis Okello killed the driver, Vincent Opiyo because he resisted their commander’s extortion plans.

 

