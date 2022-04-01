In short
Namazzi left Uganda for Saudi Arabia in 2019 under Dream Connect Labour Company. But relatives lost contact as soon as her two years contract expired, until recently when her body was brought back home with documents that showed that she had perished in a road accident while in Egypt. It is not clear how she left Saudi Arabia for Egyp.
CID Tasks Interpol to Hunt Killers of Domestic Worker Milly Namazzi in Egypt
1 Apr 2022
