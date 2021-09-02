CID Warns Institutions on Hiring 'Outsiders' to Manage Electronic Systems

In short
ASP Twine said during their investigations, it was established that there has been a fight between Kyambogo University management, inventers and managers of the e-campus system. The CID Cyber Unit has already restored more than 98 percent of the lost data.
CID Warns Institutions on Hiring 'Outsiders' to Manage Electronic Systems2 Sep 2021, 03:48 Comments 154 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
