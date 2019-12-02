Cipla Quality Chemicals Announces Ugx 14.5 Billion Loss

In short
The company said in a statement on Monday that the losses were due to the fact that it has failed to collect debts from the Government of Zambia, increased competition from other companies that produce similar products and reduction in drug prices.
Cipla Quality Chemicals Announces Ugx 14.5 Billion Loss2 Dec 2019, 19:36 Comments 80 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
In short
Tagged with: cipla quality chemicals emmanuel katongole
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.