Cipla Quality Chemicals Announces Ugx 14.5 Billion Loss

2 Dec 2019, 19:36 Comments 80 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
Cipla is struggling to make money from drug sales. Photo by UIA

The company said in a statement on Monday that the losses were due to the fact that it has failed to collect debts from the Government of Zambia, increased competition from other companies that produce similar products and reduction in drug prices.

 

