In short
The draft amendments according to Justinian Nuwagaba, the Commissioner for Urban Administration in the Ministry of local government are necessitated by the need to have customized provisions that can enable effective management of the new urban local governments as well as drawing a clear distinction between them and the districts.
Cities Management; - Government Moves to Further Amend Local Government Act
30 May 2021
In short
Tagged with: Amendment of the local government Act Florence Namayanja, Masaka City Mayor Justinian Nuwagaba management of new cities
Mentioned: Masaka City Council Ministry of Local government
