Blanshe Musinguzi
14:29

Citizen Journalism Project Boosts Community Voices

11 Nov 2018
URN chief editor, Sylvia Nankya interacting with citizen reporters and representatives of partner radio stations Blanshe Musinguzi

URN chief editor, Sylvia Nankya interacting with citizen reporters and representatives of partner radio stations Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The reporters, working under a partnership with Uganda Radio Network and DW Akademie, a Germany based media development agency, depend on internet aided and solar powered smartphones to collect and disseminate accurate and reliable information on topical and pressing community needs to radio stations.

 

