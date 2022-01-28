In short
Patience Tusiime, a trader at katuna border who was found along Katuna-Kabale road celebrating thanked God for hearing their prayers to enable Rwanda to relax the restrictions. Tusiime says that most of the traders are even stuck without capital. She however says that despite the happiness, she remains with doubt about the announcement until Monday when she will witness its official re-opening.
Citizens, Leaders Celebrate Rwanda Border Re-opening Announcement
28 Jan 2022
