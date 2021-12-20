City Arcades, Malls Abandon SOPs as Festive Season Approaches

In short
According to Brian Batambuze, an Enforcer for Observation of COVID-19 SOPS at Park Enkadde Mall, events like bomb blasts, have shifted people's attention from the pandemic to security. He noted that individuals that access the mall note that COVID-19 is no longer a threat.
City Arcades, Malls Abandon SOPs as Festive Season Approaches20 Dec 2021, 12:58 Comments 186 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Covid-19 SOPS
Mentioned: KCCA
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.