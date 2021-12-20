Shiphrah Kwagala
13:03

City Arcades, Malls Abandon SOPs as Festive Season Approaches

20 Dec 2021, 12:58 Comments 186 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Business and finance Updates
Business in Kampala down town ongoing without wash tanks at arcade entrances and social distance

Business in Kampala down town ongoing without wash tanks at arcade entrances and social distance

In short
According to Brian Batambuze, an Enforcer for Observation of COVID-19 SOPS at Park Enkadde Mall, events like bomb blasts, have shifted people's attention from the pandemic to security. He noted that individuals that access the mall note that COVID-19 is no longer a threat.

 

Tagged with: Covid-19 SOPS
Mentioned: KCCA

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.