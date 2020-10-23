Kasirye Ashraf Saif-llah
20:12

City Boda Boda Riders Camp at Police After Being Fleeced by Conmen

23 Oct 2020, 20:08 Comments 85 Views Crime Business and finance Breaking news
Boda Boda Riders at Wandegeya police

Boda Boda Riders at Wandegeya police

In short
Their story started three months ago when fake companies visited their respective stages in and outside Kampala, and started registering whoever wanted to acquire a Motorcycle on a loan scheme while collecting 300,000 shs from every subscriber.

 

Tagged with: patrick onyango kampala metropolitan spokesperson

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.