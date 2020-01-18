City Businessman On the Spot For Constructing on Nakivubo Channel

In short
Kitandwe is constructing a storied building between St. Balikuddembe Market (Owino) and Ham Shopping grounds. The building has extended to cover part of the channel raising concerns among traders and leaders.
City Businessman On the Spot For Constructing on Nakivubo Channel18 Jan 2020, 16:46 Comments 181 Views Politics Business and finance Misc Report
