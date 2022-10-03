Amony Immaculate
City Division Mayor, Councilor Arrested for Bribery

3 Oct 2022 Lira, Uganda

In short
According to the police, while at the RPC's office in Erute, the duo offered Katungwenzi the bribe to compromise him to sanction enforcement of an illegal tender awarded to the management of Lira City Bus Park.

 

