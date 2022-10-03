City Division Mayor, Councilor Arrested for Bribery

In short
According to the police, while at the RPC's office in Erute, the duo offered Katungwenzi the bribe to compromise him to sanction enforcement of an illegal tender awarded to the management of Lira City Bus Park.
City Division Mayor, Councilor Arrested for Bribery3 Oct 2022, 07:37 Comments 145 Views Lira, Uganda Crime Politics Local government Updates
