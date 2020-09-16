Hafitha Issa
18:10

City Lord Mayor Lukwago Launches Campaign Score Card

16 Sep 2020, 18:06 Comments 154 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
Erias Lukwago and others sing the Anthems at the event

In short
Lukwago whose secretariat at City Hall is developing a five year KCCA Integrated Development Strategy says be made accessible and affordable to both the reach and the poor. He committed to protect the rights of the ordinary person to access working space among others.

 

