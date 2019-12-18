City Oilers Fall to Mozambique in Basketball African League

In short
The Oilers lost in the first quarter 15-22 and second quarter 22-23. They, however, played a powerful third and fourth quarter to lead it 24-21 and 26-25 respectively, but this was in vain, thanks to the consistency of the Mozambique side.
City Oilers Fall to Mozambique in Basketball African League18 Dec 2019, 18:47 Comments 155 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Basketball African league Basketball Qualifiers Jordin Mayes Mozambique Oilers face Cobra of South Sudan
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.