City Oilers Fall to Mozambique in Basketball African League

18 Dec 2019 Kampala, Uganda
Oilers Jimmy Enabu in action during the game FIBA

The Oilers lost in the first quarter 15-22 and second quarter 22-23. They, however, played a powerful third and fourth quarter to lead it 24-21 and 26-25 respectively, but this was in vain, thanks to the consistency of the Mozambique side.

 

