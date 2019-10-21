In short
Both Patriots and Oilers proceed to the next round of the FIBA Basketball African Champions Qualifiers in November and December after emerging first and second-placed respectively in the tournament.
City Oilers Fall to Rwanda's Patriots in Basketball African League21 Oct 2019, 07:57 Comments 67 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Updates
FIBA
Oilers Tonny Drileba is tightly marked by Rwandas Kenny Gasana on the left and Michael Makidi extreme right
In short
