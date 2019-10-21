Alex Otto
08:01

City Oilers Fall to Rwanda's Patriots in Basketball African League

21 Oct 2019, 07:57 Comments 67 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Updates
Oilers Tonny Drileba is tightly marked by Rwandas Kenny Gasana on the left and Michael Makidi extreme right FIBA

Oilers Tonny Drileba is tightly marked by Rwandas Kenny Gasana on the left and Michael Makidi extreme right

In short
Both Patriots and Oilers proceed to the next round of the FIBA Basketball African Champions Qualifiers in November and December after emerging first and second-placed respectively in the tournament.

 

Tagged with: Basketball Africa League City Oilers Patriots break oilers run Rwandas patriots
Mentioned: Patriots city oil

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.