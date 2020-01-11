Alex Otto
City Oilers One Win Away from 7th Title Top story

11 Jan 2020, 11:21 Comments 184 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Updates
Oilers face UCU in game three FUBA

Oilers face UCU in game three

In short
City Oils coached by Mande Juruni led the first and second quarter 18-12 and 12-9 respectively before the UCU side led the third quarter and fourth quarter 20-17 and 16-15 in vain.

 

