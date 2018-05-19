City Oilers Stop UCU Canons 76-51 In League Match

In short
Defending champions of the National Basketball league City Oilers on Friday night stopped Uganda Christian University UCU Canons76-51.
City Oilers Stop UCU Canons 76-51 In League Match19 May 2018, 10:52 Comments 109 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Updates
In short
Tagged with: city oilers stop ucu canons city oilers gets first win national basketball league ucu players kcca leopards fall to ucu judith ayoo nansobya landry ndikumana
Mentioned: city oil ucu canons kcca leopards fuba
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.