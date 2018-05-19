Alex Otto
10:52

City Oilers Stop UCU Canons 76-51 In League Match

19 May 2018, 10:52 Comments 109 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Updates
UCU plays defense againts Oilers in the friday night game FUBA

UCU plays defense againts Oilers in the friday night game Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Defending champions of the National Basketball league City Oilers on Friday night stopped Uganda Christian University UCU Canons76-51.

 

Tagged with: city oilers stop ucu canons city oilers gets first win national basketball league ucu players kcca leopards fall to ucu judith ayoo nansobya landry ndikumana
Mentioned: city oil ucu canons kcca leopards fuba

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.