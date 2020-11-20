Flavia Nassaka
12:34

City Riots: Six of the 37 Bodies Still Unclaimed

20 Nov 2020, 12:33 Comments 328 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Updates

In short
The pathologist says most of the bodies had injuries arising from bullets, stampede and traumatic accidents although he adds they still analyzing to come up with a comprehensive report for what could have been the cause of death for each.

 

Tagged with: deaths during Kampala riots
Mentioned: Kampala city Mortuary

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.