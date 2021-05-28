Pamela Mawanda
City Schools Fail to Implement SOPs Amidst Covid-19 Surge

28 May 2021, 18:32 Comments 116 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
P7 Pupils from St Martin Primary School-Mulago in class Christopher Kisekka

P7 Pupils from St Martin Primary School-Mulago in class

According to schools that URN visited, the headteacher indicated that it is hard to implement SOPs because learners find it hard to wear face masks the entire school day. Failure to implement SOPs in schools comes at time when the number of COVID-19 cases in the country is on the rise

 

