In short
Charles John Luwa, the interim City Planner reveals that financial glitches allied to the City creation have affected the workers and the problem is anticipated to affect workers’ remunerations for the months of August and possibly September.
Gulu City Operations Affect Payment of Salaries for Some Civil Servants 10 Aug 2020
In short
Tagged with: 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) July salary enactment of Gulu City. financial glitches uganda vision 2040
Mentioned: Gulu City Council. United Nations.
