Lubulwa Henry
20:01

Civil Servants, Politicians Miss Salaries Over Lack of Supplier Number

28 Aug 2018, 20:01 Comments 69 Views Kalangala, Uganda Local government Report


The Kalangala District Chairperson, Willy Lugoloobi, one of those affected by the nonpayment, says the new payment system requires that each person on the government pay roll should have a supplier number generated by the Public Service Ministry.

 

