Civil Servants, Politicians Miss Salaries Over Lack of Supplier Number

In short
The Kalangala District Chairperson, Willy Lugoloobi, one of those affected by the nonpayment, says the new payment system requires that each person on the government pay roll should have a supplier number generated by the Public Service Ministry.
Civil Servants, Politicians Miss Salaries Over Lack of Supplier Number28 Aug 2018, 20:01 Comments 69 Views Kalangala, Uganda Local government Report
In short
Tagged with: salaries supplier numbers
Mentioned: ministry of public service ministry of finance uganda kalangala district local government
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.