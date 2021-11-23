Civil Society Finance Experts Want Windfall Tax Levied on Monthly Basis

In short
A windfall tax is a tax levied by Government against industries that have benefited the most from prevailing economic conditions causing those industries to experience above average profits.
Civil Society Finance Experts Want Windfall Tax Levied on Monthly Basis23 Nov 2021, 19:45 Comments 173 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
The Chief Executive Director of the Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG) Julius Mukunda (Middle) addressing journalists. Login to license this image from 1$.
