The proposal stems from wide protests amongst mobile money subscribers and dealers accusing government of double taxation following the enforcement of the 1 percent levy on all mobile money transactions.
Civil Society to Gov't: Revised Mobile Money Tax Still a Burden to Ugandans19 Jul 2018, 14:58 Comments 164 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance East Africa Parliament Updates
The CSOs and Mobile Money dealers handing over a petitioner to Winnifred Kiiza Login to license this image from 1$.
