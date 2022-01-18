In short
According to Aboneka, due to the lack of a legal framework to regulate fees and an acceptable range of school requirements, education centers are exploiting this inadequacy with each charging different and exorbitant fees and asking for unnecessary requirements under the watch of the Government.
Civil Society Sues Gov't for Failure to Regulate Tuition Fees, Requirements Top story18 Jan 2022, 09:03 Comments 234 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Tagged with: ISER Michael Aboneka School dues andrew Karamagi
