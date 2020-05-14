In short
Prosecution led by Lt. Alex Rasto Mukhana told court that while in Rengen Sub County on Feb 23rd, 2020, Lokure accepted to wear military uniform and carry a firearm belonging to one of the LDUs deployed at Rengen Water pump purporting to be a member of the forces and even went on unlawful operation.
Civilian Jailed Five-Years For Using LDU's Gun, Uniform14 May 2020, 17:49 Comments 123 Views Moroto, Uganda Court Crime Updates
