Stanley Ebele
17:54

Civilian Jailed Five-Years For Using LDU's Gun, Uniform

14 May 2020, 17:49 Comments 123 Views Moroto, Uganda Court Crime Updates
Civilian Peter Lokure being sentenced

Civilian Peter Lokure being sentenced

In short
Prosecution led by Lt. Alex Rasto Mukhana told court that while in Rengen Sub County on Feb 23rd, 2020, Lokure accepted to wear military uniform and carry a firearm belonging to one of the LDUs deployed at Rengen Water pump purporting to be a member of the forces and even went on unlawful operation.

 

Tagged with: 3rd dividion court martial civilian sentenced for unlawful possession government stores civilian sentenced in 3 division court martial
Mentioned: 3 division court martial

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.