Civilians on the Spot For Assaulting Soldiers

In short
“We used to have a cordial relationship with the civilians but out of nowhere, a section of youth started accusing us of fostering relationships with their girlfriends and in turn, created cliques of battering us within the trading centres which is really absurd,” he said.
Civilians on the Spot For Assaulting Soldiers13 Oct 2020, 20:48 Comments 90 Views Jinja, Uganda Security Report
In short
Tagged with: soldier
Mentioned: Grace Akello Jinja Juliet Kadama Kitovu Mpumudde Paul Musalule UPDF Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.