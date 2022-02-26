Claimant Threatens Ugx 15.8b Drainage Improvement Project in Luwero

In short
Continuum Engineering Limited was contacted by Uganda National Roads Authority to improve the drainage system at a section located 1.9 kilometres within the Lwajali wetland at the border of the Luwero and Mukono districts.
Claimant Threatens Ugx 15.8b Drainage Improvement Project in Luwero26 Feb 2022, 14:38 Comments 115 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Continuum Engineering Limited drainage improvement project in Luwero land wrangle transport
Mentioned: Lwajali wetland Uganda National Road Authority
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.