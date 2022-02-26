Brian Luwaga
14:44

Claimant Threatens Ugx 15.8b Drainage Improvement Project in Luwero

26 Feb 2022, 14:38 Comments 115 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
Local leaders, UNRA and contractors inspecting ongoing works at Lwajali wetland

Local leaders, UNRA and contractors inspecting ongoing works at Lwajali wetland

In short
Continuum Engineering Limited was contacted by Uganda National Roads Authority to improve the drainage system at a section located 1.9 kilometres within the Lwajali wetland at the border of the Luwero and Mukono districts.

 

Tagged with: Continuum Engineering Limited drainage improvement project in Luwero land wrangle transport
Mentioned: Lwajali wetland Uganda National Road Authority

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.