Lubulwa Henry
20:13

Clan Leaders Clash Over Entebbe Land Top story

12 May 2018, 20:13 Comments 208 Views Entebbe, Uganda Crime Report
Part of Mugula's palace in Entebbe municipality Lubulwa Henry

Part of Mugula's palace in Entebbe municipality

In short
According to Lubuuzibwa John one of the claimants of the 300-acre piece of land, an impersonator Richard Sserwanja has for the last five years claimed ownership of the land, sold it to different people who now want the clan members to stop trespassing on to the land.

 

Tagged with: mamba clan entebbe trespassing

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.