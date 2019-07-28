In short
In May, 2019, during wealth creation mobilization in Lango Sub region, President Museveni announced he would intervene in the cultural conflict.
Clan Leaders Welcome Museveni's Mediation in Lango Cultural Dispute28 Jul 2019, 16:00 Comments 193 Views Lira, Uganda Business and finance Lifestyle Misc Updates
President Museveni receiving Lango paramount chief Yosam odur and Dr.Eng.Michea Odongo the then Leader of Lango in Diaspora sometime at State House Entebbe
In short
Tagged with: President Museveni lango cultural institution
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.