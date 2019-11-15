Clan Members Give Nod For Burial Of Bishop Ojwang in Kitgum

Former Kitgum Diocese Bishop Benjamin Ojwang [Right] and his wife Margarate Ojwang addresses the press in July last year in Gulu Town. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short

Following his death, the Church of Uganda had proposed that Bishop Ojwang’s body would be buried at all saint's cathedral church Kitgum, the designated burial grounds for Kitgum diocese bishop. However, the prelates’ relatives from the Tooro clan in Pader district rejected the idea citing that his body should be buried at his home in Pader town council.