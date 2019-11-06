In short
According to Mwase, Lukowe can either relocate to Nile river banks where the spirits are said to reside or returns to her parents' home. The clan members also queried whether indeed Budhagali is the biological father of Lukowe’s young children.
Clan Members Want Budhagali's Widow Out of Marital Home Top story6 Nov 2019, 18:11 Comments 141 Views Jinja, Uganda Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: bill building car child county cow deceased decision home land medical meeting member municipality parent property river shrine spirit village widow
Mentioned: Baise Muvu Budhagali Godfrey Mwase Jinja Lukowe Masitula Lukowe Nile Nile International hospital
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.