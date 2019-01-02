In short
The two youths were accused of disgracing their ancestral lineage by deliberately performing prohibited acts of incest. A separation ritual had been conducted between them in February 2018, the first time they were caught having sexual intercourse in their family house.
Clan Terminates Ancestry of Two Teenagers over Incest Top story2 Jan 2019, 15:37 Comments 143 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Lifestyle Northern Report
In short
