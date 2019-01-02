Sadam Innocent Lada
Clan Terminates Ancestry of Two Teenagers over Incest Top story

The Acholi Culture Detest Incest Peter Labeja

In short
The two youths were accused of disgracing their ancestral lineage by deliberately performing prohibited acts of incest. A separation ritual had been conducted between them in February 2018, the first time they were caught having sexual intercourse in their family house.

 

