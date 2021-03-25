Three Clans in Bugisu Protest Election of Mike Mudoma As Umukuka

In short
Last week, the State Minister for Culture Peace Mutuzo declared Mike Mudoma as the new Umukuka. This follows the current fights and confusion between the two factions of Wagabyalile and Mike Mudoma who each claim to be the legitimate cultural leader.
Three Clans in Bugisu Protest Election of Mike Mudoma As Umukuka25 Mar 2021, 19:47 Comments 203 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Human rights Politics Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.