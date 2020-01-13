In short
According to the Ministry, all Registry operations were frozen affecting over 394,000 land transactions. Despite the temporary closure several people are still flocking the offices hoping to get services. The closure threw the real estate industry in Wakiso district into a panic right from day one.
Clients Continue to Flock Wakiso MZO Despite Closure Top story13 Jan 2020, 15:06 Comments 180 Views Wakiso, Uganda Business and finance Misc Report
Several clients moving around MZO offices at Wakiso district headquarters, some are seen reviewing certificates of title with their colleagues.
