Climate Change Committee Seeks to Activate Tree Fund

In short
The committee will initiate and scrutinize bills, coordinate activities and make recommendations to Parliament on the legal and institutional mechanism to address climate change. It was established against a background of challenges the country is facing in mitigating the effects of climate change.
Climate Change Committee Seeks to Activate Tree Fund14 Aug 2019, 19:29 Comments 152 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Residents of Gulu municipality engaged in tree planting exercise Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.