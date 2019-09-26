In short
Uganda’s climate change experts are pushing for mainstreaming of ministry plans and requirements for certificates of compliance by Parliament before the budgets are approved.
Climate Change Experts Court Commonwealth Delegates on Fund
Dr. Alex Nimusiima, Robert Ondhowe, Hon. Biyika LawrenceHon. Winifred Masiko and Mohamad Semambo panalists for Climate Change workshop, 64th CPC Kampala, 26 sept 2019
