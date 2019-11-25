Sylvia Nankya
19:41

Climate change: Greenhouse Gas Concentrations in Atmosphere Reach yet Another High Top story

25 Nov 2019, 19:33 Comments 177 Views Health Lifestyle Environment Updates
gas concetrations as depicted by WMO

gas concetrations as depicted by WMO

In short
According to the World Meteorological Organization’s Greenhouse Gas Bulletin, since 1990, the so-called “long-lived” greenhouse gases have caused a 43 per cent increase in total radiative forcing - the warming effect on the climate.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.