The scientists argue that the net-zero emissions needed to stabilize the climate requires both an acceleration in the use of non-carbon energy sources and a rapid decline in the global share of fossil fuels in the energy mix. However, the global energy system is still dominated by fossil fuel sources despite extraordinary growth in renewable fuels over the past decade.
Climate Change 'Hitting Harder and Sooner' Than Forecast – Report
23 Sep 2019
