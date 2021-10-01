Clinic Temporarily Closed after Patient Succumbs to COVID-19

In short
Kitgum Resident District Commissioner William Komakech told journalists at a press briefing Friday morning that temporary closure of the clinic is to pave way for proper disinfection of the entire health facility.
Clinic Temporarily Closed after Patient Succumbs to COVID-191 Oct 2021, 15:21 Comments 131 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Health Local government Updates
Tagged with: Kitgum Municipality covid-19 death cases
