Clinical Students Protest Continued Treatment of COVID-19 Patients at College

In short
Simon Peter Jurua, the Students’ Guild Speaker reveals that several students who reported back to school have been sleeping in lecture rooms enduring mosquitoes and coldness because of space constraints.
Clinical Students Protest Continued Treatment of COVID-19 Patients at College6 Oct 2020, 13:42 Comments 111 Views Security Human rights Health Interview
Students of Gulu College of Health Sciences sleep in classes due to space constraints - Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 outbreak Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) patients hotel rooms mosquitoes and coldness
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.