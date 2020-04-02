In short
URN visited the garage on Wednesday and found some of the mechanics and business operators guarding their closed premises from thugs.
URN toured the garage and found some of the Mechanics and other business operators pitching camp in the garage to allegedly protect their properties from thugs.
Closure of Garages Leaves Mechanics Starving Top story2 Apr 2020, 11:16 Comments 118 Views Business and finance Crime Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.