Fahad Muganga
17:48

Clubs Panic as Betway Plans to Exit Uganda Market Top story

17 Jan 2022, 17:44 Comments 204 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
express fc when it renewed its contract with Betway in 2020

express fc when it renewed its contract with Betway in 2020

In short
Betway sports betting company, which has operated in Uganda for the last seven years has been a major sponsor for different sports clubs including Uganda Premier League champions Express FC, Basketball Club Betway Powe, and Kobs Rugby Club. The same company sponsored Arua-based club Onduparaka back in 2016.

 

Tagged with: Express FC Kobs rugby club betway uganda

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.