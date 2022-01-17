In short
Betway sports betting company, which has operated in Uganda for the last seven years has been a major sponsor for different sports clubs including Uganda Premier League champions Express FC, Basketball Club Betway Powe, and Kobs Rugby Club. The same company sponsored Arua-based club Onduparaka back in 2016.
Clubs Panic as Betway Plans to Exit Uganda Market Top story17 Jan 2022, 17:44 Comments 204 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
Tagged with: Express FC Kobs rugby club betway uganda
