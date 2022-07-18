Kato Joseph
CMI, CI Take over Probe of UCU Student Murder in Makerere Campaigns

Courtsey image of killed Betungura Bewatte

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, has told the media that Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) Internal Security Organisation (ISO), Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) and Crime Intelligence (CI) have all been tasked to investigate, also arrest and prosecute whoever participated in Betungura’s murder.

 

