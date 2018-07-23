In short
The process includes the reopening of the file, reassessing the scene of the crime and tracing any possible witnesses to the shooting that occurred more than 15 months ago. Kaweesi was gunned down together with his bodyguard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Wambewo on March 17, 2017, a few meters from his home in Kulambiro, a suburb of Kampala.
CMI, CID Start Fresh Investigations into Kaweesi Murder
Slain senior police officer Andrew Felix Kaweesi addressing the media in 2016 Login to license this image from 1$.
