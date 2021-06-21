CMI Impostor Arrested After Collecting Cash from Hoima Lodges

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson confirmed the arrest and detention of the CMI Impostor to Uganda Radio Network.

In short

Tukamushaba, who is currently detained at Hoima central Police station is accused of impersonation as a Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence-CMI personnel with the aim of defrauding guest house owners in Hoima City of their money. He was arrested on Sunday afternoon in Hoima City.