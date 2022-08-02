Kato Joseph
20:20

CMI, ISO Study Scam Involving 200 Civil Servants

2 Aug 2022, 20:14 Comments 116 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Commissioner of Police -CP Fred Enanga

Commissioner of Police -CP Fred Enanga

In short
Speaking on behalf of the security agencies that have been assigned to probe the fraudsters, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, says that after convincing the civil servants, the con-artistes would then ask them to send money for updating their documents. The money would allegedly go to the secretary of a committee set up to vet those who qualify for overseas study.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.