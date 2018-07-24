CMI Operatives Accused of Illegal Revenue Collection

In short
Musa Turinawe, one of the affected truck drivers, says that he was driving a Fuso truck ferrying Bananas to Katuna Border Market on Monday this week when CMI operatives led by Hebert Ahimbisa waved him down to stop and directed him to pay Shillings 10,000 in local revenue.
CMI Operatives Accused of Illegal Revenue Collection24 Jul 2018, 07:07 Comments 207 Views Kabale, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.